Obituary: Morehead, Fred E.

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Fred E. Morehead, 72, of Vienna, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, surrounded by his family at Ruby Memorial Hospital.

He was born March 31, 1950, in Parkersburg, a son of the late James R. and Kathryn W. Brownfield Morehead.

Fred was an U.S. Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War and worked on the Riverboats as a Master Pilot and Captain. He was a fan of the Cleveland Browns, The Ohio State University Football team, a NASCAR fan, and enjoyed bowling. Fred was also a member of the American Legion.

He is survived by his life partner, Ann Lott; his children, Mary Ann Barnhart of Indiana, Valerie Lott and Brian Lott, both of West Virginia, Fred Morehead, Jr (Sharon) of Maryland, Kimberly Palacz (Chad) of Indiana and Lindsey Smith (Erik) of West Virginia; a bonus son, Mike Grogg; brother-in-law, Leo Lynch of Ohio; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces.

In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by son-in-law, John Barnhart; brother, Bob Morehead, Jr; and sister, Susan Lynch.

Graveside services will be announced at a later date. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory of Vienna is honored to serve the Morehead family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association in lieu of flowers.

