Obituary: Nichols, Judith Marie

Judith Marie Nichols, 78, of Waterford, passed away Monday, July 18, 2022. She was born November 15, 1943, in Mercer County, PA, to the late Harry and Irene Casedy Rankin.

She was a graduate of Hickory High School in Hermitage, PA. Judith served in the Women’s Air Corp during Peacetime. She was employed at Bartlett Farmers Bank for thirty years and was a member of the OCCL and a baton instructor at Barlow-Vincent Schools. She attended Decatur Chapel Church.

Judith is survived by her son, Donald Bailey (Amy) of Washington, WV, daughter, Jonell Buskirk of Belpre; six grandchildren, T.J. Nichols (Sarah), Justin Nichols (Emily), Zachary Buskirk (Dawn), Jacob Buskirk, Kinzie Bailey, and Alyse Bailey; six great-grandchildren, Piper, Cohen, Hadley, and Grady Nichols; Luke and Natalie Buskirk; two sisters, Delinda McCarrier of San Antonio, TX, Donna Thompson of Hermitage, PA; two brothers, Martin Rankin of Hermitage, PA and Paul Rankin of San Antonio, TX.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Lee Nichols; one sister, Martha Moldovan; one brother, Gary Rankin, and son-in-law, Walter Buskirk.

A graveside service was held at 10:00 am, Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Bartlett Cemetery, with Patricia Peoples officiating. Full military rights were observed. The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Kelli Cawley, Marcia McCullough, Judith’s longtime friend, Tret Norris, and very dear friend Ruth Morris. Memorial donations may be made to Strecker Cancer Center Belpre, 800 Farson Street, Belpre, OH 45714.

Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve Judith’s family and offers online condolences and many other resources by visiting www.CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.