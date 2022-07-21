Obituary: Smith, Dale Richard

Dale Richard Smith, 70 of Washington, WV. passed away July 20, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born in Parkersburg, the son of the late Pearl Richard Smith and Betty Lou Daugherty Smith Naylor.

He had retired from the O’Ames Company after 33 years of service. He was an excellent mechanic and loved working on and fixing cars for his family and friends. He was an avid Tom Brady-New England Patriots fan, was extremely competitive when playing corn hole and dominos, loved coconut cream pie, and loved having fun. He was a member and past trustee of the Eagles Club and was a longtime member of the Sarepta Baptist Church, which was his family’s home church, and at one time had taught Sunday School.

He is survived by his children, R. Brad Smith (Melody) of Parkersburg, Bryan Smith of Goshen, IN., and Lori Drake (Charlie) of Parkersburg. His grandchildren, Alex Smith, Lexi Davy (Josh), Peyton Echard (Shawn), Zac Smith, Kainen Drake, and Gracie Smith. Three great-grandchildren, Mayci, Jonah, and Elijah. His sister, Barbara Dotson of Ripley, WV. Bonnie Bell (Michael) of Walker, WV. Grace Small of Belleville and Mary Naylor (Warren) of North Carolina.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, David Smith and Jim Smith, and a sister, Alice Armstrong.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 1:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg.

Visitation will be Friday from 5-8 pm and Saturday from noon until service time.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

