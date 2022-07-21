Advertisement

Ohio State Highway Patrol monitoring drivers to combat speeding

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With the summertime putting more drivers on the road, highway officials are looking to monitor those going above the speed limit.

Ohio law enforcement is teaming up with five other states to combat speeding on the roads.

Ohio State Highway Patrol officials at the Marietta post say that speeding is one of the most significant causes for crashes and violations.

Sergeant Dustin Payne from the Marietta post says that law enforcement will have a heavier presence on the roads during this time.

“During the summer to the end of the end of the campaign, we’ll be aggressively enforcing speed. We’ll be working in tandem; we’ll be working in areas where we have speed problems. We’ll be working in areas where we have speed as the highest contributing factor to crashes and trying to curve that problem,” says Payne.

Payne says to abide by the speed limit at all times and to plan out your drive and time you are leaving accordingly.

According to Ohio crash statistics in 2021, 32 percent of crashes took place between June and September.

Law enforcement will begin their patrolling on July 27.

