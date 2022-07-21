Southeast Ohio high school students taking part in one-week S.T.E.A.M. camp

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A total of 25 high school students from the Southeast Ohio region are coming together for a week-long camp on science, technology, engineering, art, and math.

Otherwise known as “S.T.E.A.M.”

Camp director, Kristi Webber and makerspace director, Jared Wittekind say this camp is more than just to get these kids to use these new resources. It is to help them grow as people.

“It’s what’s going to make them successful later on,” says Webber. “The product that they created here is truly just the means by which we help them in best to learn about themselves. And how to work effectively later on.”

Students will get a chance to build and run machines thought up by American engineer and creator, Rube Goldberg.

“And aside from solve skills and a variety of employable skills through fiber arts, 3-D printing, laser cutting and engraving, CNC milling, wood shop, and creative arts, we’ve created an opportunity for them to hopefully find something that might lead to a career,” says Wittekind.

Something that many of these students are excited to get the opportunity to get this head start at learning something they want to do in the future.

“I love what we’re doing here,” says student, Chase Upchurch. “It’s super fun seeing everything come together slowly is super awesome. It makes me feel great about being an engineer and going to that type of path. Because I’m just seeing how well it’s working out now and how accomplished I feel after it’s all getting put together and seeing the progress.”

These students also get the chance to learn important life skills.

Such as communication, leadership and teamwork.

“I’m a really shy person. So, it’s kind of like taught me to be more open and say what I need to say and how to listen to others,” says student, Katie Wires.

College interns also get a chance to help mentor these kids.

“I think that S.T.E.A.M. really allows people to be able to fail and learn from those failures. And I think that we’ve seen a lot of that so far in this camp,” says college intern, Gretchen Lankford. “And we’ll continue to see that there is much to be learned from your failures.”

Overall, this camp is designed to get these high schoolers excited for S.T.E.A.M. activities.

“And I think that the most important thing so far is that we’ve been able to see students’ eyes just open up to all of these resources that the Makerspace provides for them,” says college intern, David Reeves. “And we’re really fortunate to see those experiences happen and be that support structure to get them to where they want to be.”

And even get them in the workforce in one of these areas.

“And so, the more we can teach them to be creative, to be analytical, to problem-solve, to have equal value of different perspectives; the more successful they’re going to be later on,” says Webber.

They also are getting a chance to kayak together on Lake Veto, play disc golf in Harmar and they also got to do a Q&A with inventor and steam YouTuber, Simone Giertz.

