Storms Early Thursday Morning Caused Some Damage
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -
Storms early Thursday morning caused some damage...
Areas near West Virginia University Parkersburg experienced trees and a powerline down due to the storms that moved through.
Stacey Watson who lives in the area talked about what it was like experiencing the storms at about 1:30 in the morning.
Watson said, “Well I heard all kinds of noise and it sounded like hail or stuff was coming through the windows. Once it was over I got up and this is what I found.”
Power is in the process of being restored to the area.
Unfortunately for Watson it will be a little longer because the pole was damaged outside of her house.
Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.