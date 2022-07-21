Advertisement

Storms Early Thursday Morning Caused Some Damage

Storm Damage
Storm Damage(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Storms early Thursday morning caused some damage...

Areas near West Virginia University Parkersburg experienced trees and a powerline down due to the storms that moved through.

Stacey Watson who lives in the area talked about what it was like experiencing the storms at about 1:30 in the morning.

Watson said, “Well I heard all kinds of noise and it sounded like hail or stuff was coming through the windows. Once it was over I got up and this is what I found.”

Power is in the process of being restored to the area.

Unfortunately for Watson it will be a little longer because the pole was damaged outside of her house.

