Advertisement

VIDEO: Officer rescues woman from burning car while on way home

An officer is being praised in South Carolina after pulling a woman out of her burning car while on his way home. (Source: WCSC)
By Steven Ardary and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A police officer in South Carolina is being recognized for helping save a woman from a burning car.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department reports that Officer Doug Richards pulled a woman from a burning car while on his way home on May 28.

WCSC reports Officer Richards spotted a crash on Interstate 26 around 1:30 a.m. at exit 209.

The department shared a video of the incident that showed flames coming from the hood of the woman’s car, with Richards grabbing a fire extinguisher from his patrol car and running to her vehicle.

“Please, help me. I don’t want to die,” the woman can be heard saying in the video.

Department spokesperson Don Calabrese said officer Richards remained calm during the chaotic situation, put out the fire and rescued the woman.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car flipped over on Grand Central Ave.
Car flips over on Grand Central Ave.
Parkersburg Police Chief: No assault reported at City Park
The Landing Dispensary
The Landing Dispensary set to open Friday
Increased police presence is hoped to help drivers follow traffic laws
Safety concerns bring more police to the Memorial Bridge
Paul E. Radabaugh Obit
Obituary: Radabaugh, Paul E.

Latest News

Conviction on the death counts could result in life sentences. But the Attorney General’s...
2 indicted in migrant death-trailer case that left 53 died
Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, addresses members of Congress on Capitol Hill in...
Taking spotlight, Ukrainian first lady pleads for more US arms
Wood Co Legislators discuss Gov. Justice's proposed tax cut
Wood County Legislators discuss Gov. Justice’s new personal income tax cut proposal and what it means for the state of West Virginia
Former PSHS Teacher pleads guilty to sexual assault charges
Former PSHS teacher pleads guilty to third degree sexual assault charge