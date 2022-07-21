Walmart gunman returns to court- witnesses testify

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Belpre man returned to court Thursday morning for another hearing for having a pistol in his hands while walking in the Vienna Walmart.

Keith Allen Crace was arrested and charged back in October 2021 with one count of wanton endangerment, which is a felony.

On Thursday in court, witnesses took the stand including Sergeant, Austin McFee, of the Vienna Police Department who was one of the two officers who initially responded to the scene.

Sergeant McFee said after losing sight of Crace in the store they found him again in the alcohol section where Crace was found ripping open a case of beer.

Once located Sergeant McFee asked Crace to show him his hands and put them above his head, which Crace complied with.

Once Crace was detained, Sergeant McFee was able to spot the firearm located by the beer in the store.

After they made sure the store was safe and no more weapons were on the scene the Vienna Police Department obtained a search warrant for Crace’s vehicle. In his vehicle, another pistol was found inside the console.

After a break, the hearing will continue this afternoon with more witnesses and the defense speaking.

