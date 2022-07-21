Advertisement

‘We’ll help’: JJ Watt offers to cover fan’s funeral expenses for grandfather

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt says he is helping another person pay for funeral...
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt says he is helping another person pay for funeral expenses.(Rick Scuteri/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt is showing his generosity by paying for another funeral.

A fan tweeted she was selling a pair of Watt-branded sneakers and a jersey to help her pay for her grandfather’s funeral.

Watt quickly responded to the Twitter user, saying she should keep the shoes and jersey as “we’ll help with the funeral.”

This generosity would mark the third time since 2018 the NFL star has covered the cost of funeral expenses for others.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We spoke with attorney on business owner winning his lawsuit against Parkersburg city officials
Businessman wins lawsuit against Parkersburg city officials
Former PSHS Teacher pleads guilty to sexual assault charges
Former PSHS teacher pleads guilty to third degree sexual assault charge
Car flipped over on Grand Central Ave.
Car flips over on Grand Central Ave.
The Landing Dispensary
The Landing Dispensary set to open Friday
Parkersburg Police Chief: No assault reported at City Park

Latest News

The gas station owner told WFSB that Monday’s heavy rains were likely to blame, saying that the...
Drivers filled tanks with water instead of gas at Phillips 66 in Connecticut
Biden's COVID tweet video
Capitol Hill reacts to President Biden’s COVID-19 announcement
Storm Damage
Storms Early Thursday Morning Caused Some Damage
A woman is suing the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina, after a tree fell and killed...
Woman sues after tree kills husband
FILE - Demonstrators gather at the federal courthouse in Austin, Texas, following the Supreme...
GOP AGs ask Google not to limit anti-abortion clinic results