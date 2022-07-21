A Williamstown home caught on fire early this morning.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

A Williamstown home caught on fire early Wednesday morning.

Deputy Chief of Williamstown fire department Paul Jordan said that the call came in around 7:14 Wednesday morning from neighbors and people passing by because the owners were not home.

The Williamstown fire department was assisted by Vienna, Waverly, and Reno fire departments.

Jordan said the departments got the fire under control within 30 minutes and contained the damage to the front of the house.

He explained that the damage was minimal, stating that the fire started in the basement causing the floor collapsed with a piano in that room.

According to Jordan, they’re working with the insurance agency and the Wood County fire investigation team to figure out the cause.

“We feel it’s accidental. We don’t have any reason to feel otherwise, but we don’t know the actual cause yet. We know where it started but we’re working on that still. It’s an ongoing investigation.”

Until the cause is found and the damage can be fixed, Jordan said the house will not be able to be lived in and the owners must stay with family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.