Advertisement

A Williamstown home caught on fire early this morning.

Multiple fire departments responded to the morning call
WTAP News @ 6
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

A Williamstown home caught on fire early Wednesday morning.

Deputy Chief of Williamstown fire department Paul Jordan said that the call came in around 7:14 Wednesday morning from neighbors and people passing by because the owners were not home.

The Williamstown fire department was assisted by Vienna, Waverly, and Reno fire departments.

Jordan said the departments got the fire under control within 30 minutes and contained the damage to the front of the house.

He explained that the damage was minimal, stating that the fire started in the basement causing the floor collapsed with a piano in that room.

According to Jordan, they’re working with the insurance agency and the Wood County fire investigation team to figure out the cause.

“We feel it’s accidental. We don’t have any reason to feel otherwise, but we don’t know the actual cause yet. We know where it started but we’re working on that still. It’s an ongoing investigation.”

Until the cause is found and the damage can be fixed, Jordan said the house will not be able to be lived in and the owners must stay with family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car flipped over on Grand Central Ave.
Car flips over on Grand Central Ave.
Parkersburg Police Chief: No assault reported at City Park
The Landing Dispensary
The Landing Dispensary set to open Friday
Increased police presence is hoped to help drivers follow traffic laws
Safety concerns bring more police to the Memorial Bridge
Paul E. Radabaugh Obit
Obituary: Radabaugh, Paul E.

Latest News

Wood Co Legislators discuss Gov. Justice's proposed tax cut
Wood County Legislators discuss Gov. Justice’s new personal income tax cut proposal and what it means for the state of West Virginia
Former PSHS Teacher pleads guilty to sexual assault charges
Former PSHS teacher pleads guilty to third degree sexual assault charge
Southeast Ohio high school students taking part in one-week S.T.E.A.M. camp
Southeast Ohio high school students taking part in one-week S.T.E.A.M. camp
Law enforcement continues to see many catalytic converter thefts
Law enforcement continues to see many catalytic converter thefts