Wood County Legislators discuss Gov. Justice’s new personal income tax cut proposal and what it means for the state of West Virginia

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Governor Jim Justice calls a special session for the legislature to consider his proposed personal income tax cut.

The special session will be Monday July 25th at 12:00 P.M.

The Governor is proposing a 10% personal income tax cut.

That would go back to January 1, 2022.

According to a news release from the Governor’s Office, the proposal will keep the State’s personal income tax brackets the same while dropping the tax rates at every income level for people in West Virginia.

Vernon Criss, Member of the House of Delegates from the 10th District and the vice chairman for the House Finance Committee, said he thinks everyone benefit from the proposed tax cut.

“This puts us lower than all of our surrounding states as far as the rates are concerned. So i think it’s a great win for the state of West Virginia and for the people of West Virginia.”

Criss broke down what this cut means for the people.

“The top rate currently is 6.5%, so for every $100, you would pay $6.50 in state income tax. The reduction is going to be about 65 cents off of that. It appears that it is a small reduction but in total it’s a $254 million dollars reduction in income taxes to the state collectively.”

Delegate Bill Anderson says the proposal is the right approach and though the numbers are different, it’s the approach the house of delegates has pushed.

“It’s the position the House has had for a number of years of how we should approach income tax reduction. The Governor seems to have embraced the concept of the house.”

The release says the proposal will have the tax cut going back to January 1, 2022

“The income tax that you’ve already paid through your withholding tax, it will be from now on, will be adjusted. They won’t go back and adjust for your pay periods for the first half of the year but for now going forward,” explained Criss.

Criss reflected on what changes like this tax cut means for West Virginia’s future. He said he’s been told about several large business investments coming to different parts of the states.

“We have opened the doors and we have changed our philosophy and we have changed our laws so that economic development can happen. And we’re hoping that something will happen very close to home. I’m not sure when that will happen, but it will happen.

Both Criss and Anderson said they will be voting “yes” at the special session.

“I will support it and I will encourage other delegates to support it. I believe it will put money in the average citizens pockets that they otherwise wouldn’t have had to deal with some of the higher prices they’re facing in all kinds of ways,” explained Anderson

Criss concluded his thoughts on the impact of the proposed cut by stating,

“This is the best start. We’ve done a lot of things over the last six years... of trying to adjust our tax policy, which are making sure that we’re working towards the results that we want which is to have economic development in every county, to bring jobs to every county, so that everyone has an opportunity. So that our kids and our grandkids don’t have to leave the state.”

A statement was sent from the House and Senate Democrats earlier today that said they have been demanding tax relief since January. Below is their full statement.

Statement from House and Senate Democrats Regarding Governor’s Tax Relief Proposal

Democrats in the State Senate and House of Delegates have been demanding tax relief for West Virginians since January. While this narrow call limits the discussion on potential tax relief to personal income tax changes, Democrats are pleased that the Governor has joined the conversation about how to help hurting West Virginians.

“West Virginians need help now,” Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin (D-Greenbrier) stated. “As inflation has grown this year, Democrats have proposed ideas to provide the people with relief now–gas tax relief, sales tax relief, tax credits for families, workforce investments, and even a tax rebate,” he said. “Those suggestions have largely been dismissed or ignored by the Governor and the Majority Party.

“The Governor announced this plan without discussion with or input from legislators - and we are the ones who have been hearing from people across the state on what would help them the most,” House Minority Leader Doug Skaff, Jr. stated. “The limited special session call also precludes us from discussing other avenues for meaningful tax relief for West Virginians,” he said. “His lack of communication aside, we look forward to reviewing this plan to see how we can provide much-needed relief to the citizens of our state.”

“We are glad that the Governor agrees with us that everyday West Virginians need relief from inflation,” Senator Richard Lindsay (D-Kanawha) stated. “People across our state are hurting, and they deserve immediate, meaningful relief.”

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.