Advertisement

3 people killed in shooting at Iowa state park; gunman also dead, authorities say

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State...
Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground.(KWQC)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation confirmed three people were found dead at a camp site at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground on Friday morning.

Authorities responded to the area, northwest of Maquoketa, at 6:23 a.m. for a report of a shooting. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said officers found three dead bodies, but one camper was missing.

He was later identified as 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin, of Nebraska. Officers said they later found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Law enforcement set up a perimeter around the park and asked people to stay away as the investigation remains ongoing. Officials said they do not know the relationship between the four people that died at this time.

The campground is evacuated, including Camp Shalom, where children and their counselors were holding camp this week. It’s a camp designed to inspire people to live peacefully.

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We spoke with attorney on business owner winning his lawsuit against Parkersburg city officials
Businessman wins lawsuit against Parkersburg city officials
Milford Eagle III, 27-years-old
Belpre man arrested and charged with rape involving one-year-old
Former PSHS Teacher pleads guilty to sexual assault charges
Former PSHS teacher pleads guilty to third degree sexual assault charge
Multiple fire departments responded to the early morning call for a Williamstown home on fire
Williamstown home caught fire early Wednesday morning
A Belpre man returned to court Thursday morning for another hearing for having a pistol in his...
Walmart gunman is found guilty of wanton endangerment

Latest News

Drivers will start and end their days at Amazon fulfillment centers, charging the vehicle...
Amazon rolls out first fleet of all-electric delivery vans
California Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to signs a gun control law patterned after a Texas...
New California gun control law mimics Texas abortion measure
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives at the federal court in Washington, Friday,...
Steve Bannon’s case in jury’s hands as deliberations begin
An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Imani Stephens, 11, from Missouri City. The suspect was...
Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old in Texas