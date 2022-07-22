Advertisement

America’s Best Restaurants features Jeremiah’s Coffee House in episode

Staff say they hope the episode brings people not only to their restaurant but to Marietta itself.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A film crew stopped by Jeremiah’s Coffee House to feature them in an episode of America’s Best Restaurants.

The YouTube channel travels across the US, showcasing different restaurants.

On Thursday, they stopped by Jeremiah’s to try the food, film, and interview restaurant workers.

Jeremiah’s Marketing and Events Manager Jocelyn Adelsperger said, when they were first contacted about the opportunity, they were so surprised they didn’t believe it.

“It was a big shock. At first we were like ‘is this some kind of scam?’ and then we dug deeper into it and we saw all the, you know, all the great episodes they did and got to know their hosts and we were excited…,” she said.

Staff say they hope the episode brings people, not only to their restaurant, but to Marietta itself.

Jeremiah’s Coffee House will be posting an update on their Facebook page when they find out when the episode will be posted.

