Artists pick back up where they left off with Parkersburg floodwall mural

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In the next few weeks, the next section of the Parkersburg floodwall mural will be done.

Artists have been out for three days painting the mural.

Lead Artist Christopher Santer, who grew up in the area, said, “It’s absolutely thrilling to be back and continue this. I mean, we made such big progress last year, learned a lot about the surface of the wall and, to be able to continue another segment is such a thrill...,”

Last year, Santer, with the help of local artists, painted mountains at sunset.

This year, he’s taking a dive into local history.

“The first historical panel painted in there - it’s going to be of Market Street during the 1913 flood,” Santer explained.

By the end of this summer’s session, that panel will be complete and another will be started.

It’s a hefty undertaking local artists are happy to help out with.

Isaiah Ferguson, a 2020 Parkersburg South graduate, said, “It’s good to know that at least something I’ve done can be shown to the public for years to come.”

Emily Cook, a 2018 Parkersburg South graduate who’s also helping with the mural, said it’s the biggest piece of art she’s ever taken part in.

“It’s really exciting to be a part of something this big and I can’t wait to look back on it years later - look at it and realize ‘oh I did a piece of that.’” she said.

While only one section is being focused on right now, Santer will come back. The plan is for the complete mural to be about 850 feet long.

Music notes will fade into the mountains, which will fade into Parkerburg’s train bridge, which will fade into historical panels.

Santer said, “I’m hoping that in 20 panels we’ll tell a lot of the history and imagery of Parkersburg.”

Santer hopes this project will be a catalyst for more art in the area.

