Advertisement

Belpre Lady Golden Eagles host youth basketball camp

WTAP News @ 11
By Evan Lasek
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The Belpre Lady Golden Eagles basketball team hosted a youth camp for girls in the Belpre area.

The camp was welcome to all girls from kindergarten through seventh grade that are looking to better their skills on the basketball court.

This was a chance for the Golden Eagles to show off their new jerseys for this upcoming season as well as give back to the community.

After the basketball portion of the camp concluded, the girls were given a signing day in which they committed to continuing their basketball career, and paying for the high school team one day.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We spoke with attorney on business owner winning his lawsuit against Parkersburg city officials
Businessman wins lawsuit against Parkersburg city officials
Milford Eagle III, 27-years-old
Belpre man arrested and charged with rape involving one-year-old
Former PSHS Teacher pleads guilty to sexual assault charges
Former PSHS teacher pleads guilty to third degree sexual assault charge
Multiple fire departments responded to the early morning call for a Williamstown home on fire
Williamstown home caught fire early Wednesday morning
A Belpre man returned to court Thursday morning for another hearing for having a pistol in his...
Walmart gunman is found guilty of wanton endangerment

Latest News

Officials are needed for the upcoming high school sports seasons.
High School sports officials needed for upcoming season
Officials needed
WTAP News @ 6 - Officials needed
Basketball camp
WTAP News @ 11 - Basketball camp
Parkersburg YMCA hosts swim meet
Parkersburg YMCA hosts City Swim Championship