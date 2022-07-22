Belpre Lady Golden Eagles host youth basketball camp

BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The Belpre Lady Golden Eagles basketball team hosted a youth camp for girls in the Belpre area.

The camp was welcome to all girls from kindergarten through seventh grade that are looking to better their skills on the basketball court.

This was a chance for the Golden Eagles to show off their new jerseys for this upcoming season as well as give back to the community.

After the basketball portion of the camp concluded, the girls were given a signing day in which they committed to continuing their basketball career, and paying for the high school team one day.

