Advertisement

Man charged in sister’s brutal beating dies

Daniel Palmer is charged with attempted murder and malicious wounding, according to the Jackson...
Daniel Palmer is charged with attempted murder and malicious wounding, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man who was arrested last week in connection with an attack that left his sister in a two-year coma has died, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Palmer was facing charges of attempted murder and malicious wounding following an incident in June of 2020 near Cottageville.

Palmer’s sister, Wanda, was discovered by lawn care workers at her home along Flatwoods Road suffering from severe head injuries.

On July 15, 2022, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported that Wanda had awoken from a two-year coma.

Wanda Palmer has awoken from a two year coma following an attack in 2020 that left her with a...
Wanda Palmer has awoken from a two year coma following an attack in 2020 that left her with a severe head injury.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)

Woman left in coma after attack wakes up 2 years later; brother charged

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We spoke with attorney on business owner winning his lawsuit against Parkersburg city officials
Businessman wins lawsuit against Parkersburg city officials
Milford Eagle III, 27-years-old
Belpre man arrested and charged with rape involving one-year-old
Former PSHS Teacher pleads guilty to sexual assault charges
Former PSHS teacher pleads guilty to third degree sexual assault charge
Multiple fire departments responded to the early morning call for a Williamstown home on fire
Williamstown home caught fire early Wednesday morning
A Belpre man returned to court Thursday morning for another hearing for having a pistol in his...
Walmart gunman is found guilty of wanton endangerment

Latest News

Emu rescued in Williamstown
WTAP News @ 11 - Emu found in Williamstown
While only one section is being focused on right now, the plan is for the complete mural to be...
Artists pick back up where they left off with Parkersburg floodwall mural
A stray emu was found in a Parkersburg resident's backyard
Emu rescued in Williamstown
WTAP News @ 6 - College student earns scholarship
WTAP News @ 6 - College student earns scholarship