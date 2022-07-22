Advertisement

Obituary: Frey, Annette Margie

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Annette Margie Frey, 86, of Parkersburg, passed away July 20, 2022, at Cedar Grove Assisted Living in Parkersburg, WV.

Annette was born on December 25, 1935, in Barker, NY, and was the daughter of the late Ernest and Florence Miller.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

