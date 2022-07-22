Obituary: Lamp, Cynthia “Cindy” Rae

Cynthia “Cindy” Rae Lamp, 65, of Marietta, OH, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2022, surrounded by her family at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on August 12, 1956, in Marietta, OH, to the late Reuben and Willia Wright Ritchey.

Cindy graduated from Marietta High School in 1974. She had owned and operated an answering service. Cindy later retired from Fenton Art Glass in 2008. Cindy enjoyed her family, gardening, and cooking. She appreciated quality time with loved ones and could tell the family history.

She is survived by her husband, Steve Lamp, whom she married on July 18, 2000; a brother, James Ritchey (Jennifer); two stepchildren, David Lamp (Jenny) and Julie Lamp; sister-in-law, Peggy Ritchey; nieces and nephews, Lori Ludwig (Stephen and children, Gage and Maddie), Sara Ritchey (Michelle), Cassady O’Connell (Gabe and son, Liam), Tyler Ritchey (Courtney and daughter, Thea), Jordan Ritchey and Josh Ritchey.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Daniel Ritchey, and an infant brother, Ronald Ritchey.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH, with Craig Wood officiating.

Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 2-4 & 6-8 PM on Sunday, July 24th, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at www.stjude.org/donate.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

