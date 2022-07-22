Obituary: Morehead, Carla Louise Simons

Carla Louise Simons Morehead, 60, of Parkersburg, passed away July 21, 2022, at Eagle Point Nursing Facility. She was born April 7, 1962, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late John Carl and Mary Louise Stephens Simons.

Carla was an Optician and worked for Dr. Matt Weaver at Weaver Optometry in Vienna. She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her daughter and new grandson, and also with her horse, Dollar.

Surviving are her daughter Misty Dye (Randy) of Williamstown, brother John Simons Jr. of Vienna, sister Della Simons-Poling (Jeff) of Vienna, grandson Carl Award Dye, niece Jessica Shields of Petroleum, nephew Colton Drake of Parkersburg and her best friend, Teresa Casey.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister Robin Wilson and niece Misty Dawn Simons.

Funeral services will be Monday at 11 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Evangelist Doug Kashorek officiating. Visitation will be Sunday 3-5 PM.

The family would like to thank Kim McMillan for the care and support given to Carla in her final days.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

