Advertisement

Obituary: Morehead, Carla Louise Simons

Carla Louise Simons Morehead Obit
Carla Louise Simons Morehead Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Carla Louise Simons Morehead, 60, of Parkersburg, passed away July 21, 2022, at Eagle Point Nursing Facility.  She was born April 7, 1962, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late John Carl and Mary Louise Stephens Simons.

Carla was an Optician and worked for Dr. Matt Weaver at Weaver Optometry in Vienna.  She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her daughter and new grandson, and also with her horse, Dollar.

Surviving are her daughter Misty Dye (Randy) of Williamstown, brother John Simons Jr. of Vienna, sister Della Simons-Poling (Jeff) of Vienna, grandson Carl Award Dye, niece Jessica Shields of Petroleum, nephew Colton Drake of Parkersburg and her best friend, Teresa Casey.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister Robin Wilson and niece Misty Dawn Simons.

Funeral services will be Monday at 11 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Evangelist Doug Kashorek officiating.  Visitation will be Sunday 3-5 PM.

The family would like to thank Kim McMillan for the care and support given to Carla in her final days.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We spoke with attorney on business owner winning his lawsuit against Parkersburg city officials
Businessman wins lawsuit against Parkersburg city officials
Milford Eagle III, 27-years-old
Belpre man arrested and charged with rape involving one-year-old
Former PSHS Teacher pleads guilty to sexual assault charges
Former PSHS teacher pleads guilty to third degree sexual assault charge
Multiple fire departments responded to the early morning call for a Williamstown home on fire
Williamstown home caught fire early Wednesday morning
A stray emu was found in a Parkersburg resident's backyard
Emu rescued in Williamstown

Latest News

Cynthia “Cindy” Rae Lamp Obit
Obituary: Lamp, Cynthia “Cindy” Rae
Glenola May Stanley Obit
Obituary: Stanley, Glenola May
Jacquelyn Hathcock (Smith) Renee Obit
Obituary: Renee, Jacquelyn Hathcock (Smith)
Evelyn Jeannette Riffle Obit
Obituary: Riffle, Evelyn Jeannette
George G. Mosser Obit
Obituary: Mosser, George G.