Obituary: Mosser, George G.

George G. Mosser, 84, of Whipple, went to be with his Savior on July 21, 2022, following his courageous battle with Parkinson’s and cancer. He was born in Marietta, Ohio, on November 21, 1937, a son of the late Dale and Elma Mosser.

He was a graduate of Lawrence High School. He worked at Broughton’s Dairy for 46 years. He was a lifelong member of the Fearing Fire Department and Masonic Lodge-0429 of Lebanon, Ohio. He served in the Army National Guard for ten years.

On September 27, 1958, he married Marie (Skinner) Mosser. He is survived by his children: George Gale Mosser, Jr. (Diana) of Marietta, OH, Vicki Dye (Ron) of Fayetteville, NC, and Marvin Mosser (friend Debbie Wheeler), and Angela Duff (Craig) of Marietta, OH.

He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, and three sisters, Lulu Bell Burton, Ruth Mosser, and Jean Biehl. He was preceded in death by a brother Robert Greathouse and an infant brother Johnny Mosser and daughter-in-law Deborah Mosser.

The family would like to thank Harmar Place and Shriver’s Hospice for the care he received.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday (July 27) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer- Lankford Funeral Home, with burial following in Moss Run Cemetery. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.