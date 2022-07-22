Advertisement

Obituary: Renee, Jacquelyn Hathcock (Smith)

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Jacquelyn Hathcock (Smith) Renee, 81, of Davisville, West Virginia, passed away July 21, 2022, at her residence, following a three-year battle with cancer.

She was born on April 8, 1941, in Dewey, Arkansas, the daughter of the late Dorothy Hickman Hathcock and Jack Alvin Hathcock. She married Dickie J. Sherer on September 5, 1959.

Jacquelyn worked at American Red Cross, was a social worker at Western District Guidance Center, and was a lifelong member of the National Organization for Women.

Jacquelyn is survived by her children, Ted Sherer, Dixie Sherer-Holman, and Kimberly Sherer-Snell; 7 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Hickman.

Per the family’s request, there will be private services.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

