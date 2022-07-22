Advertisement

Obituary: Riffle, Evelyn Jeannette

Evelyn Jeannette Riffle Obit
Evelyn Jeannette Riffle Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Evelyn Jeannette Riffle, 80, of Parkersburg, passed away July 22, 2022.

She was born in Palestine, WV, the daughter of the late Francis R. and Bertha P. McCoy Lynch. She had at one time worked for Elkem Metals, The American Viscose, G.C. Murphy, and had retired from the Southside Walmart.  She had at one time owned and operated The Real McCoy’s Bar on Mary street.  She was an avid dog and cat lover, loved making pillows and traveling and selling them, and was known as “The Pillow Lady.”  She enjoyed all kinds of crafts, sewing, crocheting, and playing cards. She loved life and lived it.

She is survived by her children, Jeannette Rae Frazier and Randy Ray Frazier, both of Parkersburg; Six grandchildren, and several great and great-great-grandchildren.  One brother, Floyd Gene Lynch.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Ray J. Frazier, Clark Simmons, and Harold E. Riffle, Five brothers and five sisters.

Visitation will be Sunday from 3-6 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We spoke with attorney on business owner winning his lawsuit against Parkersburg city officials
Businessman wins lawsuit against Parkersburg city officials
Milford Eagle III, 27-years-old
Belpre man arrested and charged with rape involving one-year-old
Former PSHS Teacher pleads guilty to sexual assault charges
Former PSHS teacher pleads guilty to third degree sexual assault charge
Multiple fire departments responded to the early morning call for a Williamstown home on fire
Williamstown home caught fire early Wednesday morning
A stray emu was found in a Parkersburg resident's backyard
Emu rescued in Williamstown

Latest News

Cynthia “Cindy” Rae Lamp Obit
Obituary: Lamp, Cynthia “Cindy” Rae
Glenola May Stanley Obit
Obituary: Stanley, Glenola May
Jacquelyn Hathcock (Smith) Renee Obit
Obituary: Renee, Jacquelyn Hathcock (Smith)
George G. Mosser Obit
Obituary: Mosser, George G.