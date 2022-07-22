Advertisement

Obituary: Stanley, Glenola May

By Phillip Hickman
Glenola May Stanley, AKA Mommy May, 77, of Washington, WV, went home to be with Jesus Thursday, July 21, 2022, with her son and daughter by her side.

She was born May 17, 1945, on the Beatrice WV family farm, a daughter of the late George and Glenda (Stonestreet) Lemon.

May graduated from Harrisville High School and Mountain State College; she was active in various church ministries. She enjoyed sewing, baking cakes, listening to gospel music, and helping people, and she was a devoted sitter for the Warren family, whom she considered like family and loved their children like her own, Emily, Troy, and Hannah Warren.

May leaves her loving memories and legacy to be cherished by a daughter, Kathrine May Boswell-Davis (Terry); a son, Keith David Riel; three grandchildren, Evan Riel (Amanda), Blake Boswell (Vanessa), and Katy Riel; two great-grandchildren, Jacob and Abigail Riel; two brothers, Jack and George Lemon; and several nieces and nephews. All of whom she loved and touched deeply.

In addition to her parents, May was preceded in death by her loving husband of 23 years, Reverend James D. Riel, her loving husband of 15 years, Marvin Butch Stanley; a son-in-law, Steven Boswell; and her granddaughter Izabella May Boswell.

Funeral services for May will be held at 1 PM Monday, July 25, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, with Pastor Chris Long officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens, a visitation will take place Sunday from 4-8 PM at the funeral home. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Stanley family.

