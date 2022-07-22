Pet of the Week: Thor from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley

MARIETTA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Thor! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Thor is a American Staffordshire Terrier! He joins us from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley.

Thor is 7-years old and weighs 80 pounds. He is a very energetic dog and loves the active lifestyle! He also really enjoys the water!

If you are looking to adopt Thor or any other animals from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, make sure to visit their website https://www.hsov.org/ and head to the adoption tab to find more information.

