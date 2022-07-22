This is Home: Mineral Wells couple lives off the grid in a tiny home

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Andrew Florence grew up living on a farm here in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Back in September 2020 during the pandemic he married his wife Angie.

Just a few months later the couple decided to go off the grid and start what they call pioneer living in the twenty first century.

Andrew and Angie Florence moved into their 320 square foot tiny home last June.

Angie says that tiny living had always been her dream

“I’ve watched all the shows over the years of tiny living and it’s something I’ve always dreamed about.”

While tiny living is not something Andrew ever thought he would do, agreed to try.

After finding a couple living off the grid on YouTube, Andrew took Angie’s idea one step further and suggested living off the grid.

Together they watched the couples videos and decided to do both.

The two moved into campers and began building their house in last April.

“We had the Amish come in and build the shell. When they left, there was nothing in the house. It was studs. We started from absolutely nothing and built the entire inside of the house, designed it, wired it, plumbed it,” said Andrew.

After just over a year living in the tiny home, the couple says the hardest part was putting all the systems into place at the same time.

“We went from living in the camper and being on the grid, to shutting everything off,” Andrew explained

Angie added, “It’s not like we just kind of got rid of one thing at a time we just dove all in head first and had to do it all at once.”

Andrew is proud of the home they have built.

He gave a tour of their tiny home, showing how they are living off the gird in only 320 square feet.

He said that it wasn’t much to look at because they don’t have what a lot of other people usually have in their homes.

“Over here we got our wood stove. Which is what we heat and cook on during the winter time. Obviously we cook outside during the summer. We have a regular propane grill. WE have a wood pit back there in the back. Fire pit that we can cook in. A lovely couch and kitchen set up here. We can and ferment probably 80 to 90 percent of our own food so we stay pretty busy in the kitchen.”

They don’t have a typical refrigerator. Instead, he converted a deep freezer into a refrigerator.

He also added that while they have a bathroom, it may be different than what most people are use to.

“We use a composting toilet and that big black metal thing in front of you is the wood fire hot water tank.”

Andrew further explained that if they want to take a hot shower they must light the fire ahead of time to heat the water.

They also have a loft with three beds for when Andrew’s children stay with them in the winter.

Andrew and Angie also keep busy with the day-to-day demands of living off the grid.

Angie explained what some of their tasks include.

“Taking care of the garden, we mow 2 and a half acres, we do our laundry by hand.”

Andrew said they try to grow what they need in their garden. He said that they grow what they would typically buy from the store.

“We do a lot of spaghetti. We do a lot of soups and stuff like that. We grow a lot of tomatoes so we can make tomato sauce and can that, or make ketchup.

The couple also keeps bees and makes their own honey.

To cut back on spending money and help those around them, they trade and barter their honey and canned foods with neighbors.

“We try to support other local people who are raising some of their own food too,” explained Angie.

While living small they have bigger plans.

Angie explained her dream, “We’d like to move somewhere where we have maybe 10 [acres], build another tiny house. Do this thing all over with some more land so that we have more of our own resources for wood and things like that.”

The couple is documenting their journey on YouTube.

The channel’s name is ‘The Florence’s Off Grid Journey’.

