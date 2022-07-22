Advertisement

Walmart Wellness Day will bring free health services to the Mid-Ohio Valley

The event will last from 10 AM to 2 PM.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Walmart Wellness Day is this Saturday. That means Walmarts across the country, including locally, will be providing free health services.

This includes free glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, and vision screenings. There will also be BMI checks available.

When it comes to immunizations, the Covid vaccine is offered for kids as young as three. Other immunizations, however, are for those 18 and older, unless you have a prescription. Many of the immunizations are free if you have health insurance.

They will also offer take home Covid tests, which are free under most insurances.

This is all according to Walmart Pharmacist Kevin Hatchet.

He said that, if you go to your Walmart for the event, don’t make a beeline for the pharmacy.

“This is our chance to come out from behind the counter and come to where the community’s at so generally we set up near the grocery side but every store’s going to be different but what’s not going to be different is that we’re not behind the counter. We get out, we set up tables, we put up balloons, we have chairs for you to sit down so we can- we can sit down and chat with you and talk to you about your healthcare,” Hatchet explained.

The event will last from 10 AM to 2 PM.

If you can’t make it to Saturday’s wellness day, Walmart holds four a year and the next one is October 8th.

