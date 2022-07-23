Christmas in July continues at the Toys for Tots Craft Show

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today at KMA Auto Toys for tots held their Christmas in July weekend event.

The weekend kicked off at the Ohio Valley Speedway yesterday with a toy donation at the front gate.

The craft show has been going on for years now and it has helped raise hundreds of toys for kids in need.

Color street vendor, Penny Cochran, says it’s nice to get paid for events like this but for her it’s about more than an income.

“It goes way beyond that. Sometimes when we do the quarter auctions when she puts those on I actually end up donating quite a bit more than I would actually make that day. But like I said it’s for such a good cause, it’s for the kids and that’s what it’s all about,” said Cochran.

Toys for tots last year raised over 63,000 toys for kids in the area who are in need. Events like this throughout the year supported by people like Cochran is the reason so many kids have a Christmas who otherwise would not.

