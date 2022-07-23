Inflation impacting parents and teachers for back-to-school shopping

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “Affording clothes and keeping up with the shoes and the pencils and paper. And it seems like the lists get longer every year. And it’s hard to fault the teachers for that because they’re only given limited resources. So, it’s going to be difficult for a lot of people while they’re planning back to school this year,” says mother of five, Jessica Huffman.

Huffman has five children and says she is not looking forward to doing back-to-school shopping with the current inflation.

She says that even though she is in good standing financially, she knows many who are not as fortunate as her.

“I have many friends and acquaintances that I know are dreading the back-to-school school lists and preparing for all that entails with that,” says Huffman.

According to one financial news source, The Balance, prices for school supplies could go up to 18 percent higher than in 20-21.

Some financial experts say that people may need to re-evaluate their budget before going shopping.

Consumer Credit Counseling Service of the Mid-Ohio Valley financial counselor, Rachel Sebring, “It’s a trying time where we have to go back to the beginning on your budget and say, ‘Okay, well this is what I’m spending now. How do I change it to fit the economy and where we’re at right now?’”

Another group who will be hit hard are teachers who need to buy these supplies for their classrooms.

Some of them are getting creative to get the help and supplies they need.

“Something that I’ve seen that I really like lately is some teachers posting their wish lists online, on social media. And people are sort of adopting their lists and donating that can,” says Huffman. “And I think that’s a really awesome way to give back.”

You can call the 211 hotline if you need help with paying for back-to-school supplies.

This is the United Way’s hotline.

