Kids market program makes it’s way to Wood County

Kids market at the store
Kids market at the store(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kids market at the store program is held in two places in Wood County, Save-a-lot and Ward’s farm market.

West Virginia extension has provided 315 families the opportunity to purchase fresh produce.

Each family who qualifies gets 30 tokens that can be used to buy fresh, healthy produce at the participating stores.

Youth Health Educator, Shaley Hughes, says nutrition is something she enjoys and she is happy to provide that for so many families in the area.

“Nutrition has always been important to me so I love seeing kids get excited about shopping for their own fruits and vegetables and that’s kind of the whole idea of the program is that the kids have their own power to choose what they’re buying instead of their mom and dad buying it for them. It makes them more inclined to actually eat the fruits and vegetables because they get to pick it out themselves,” Hughes said.

You can sign up for the kids market at the store for next year on their website.

