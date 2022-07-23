Students finish their projects at S.T.E.A.M. camp and grow as people

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A group of 25 students finished their week-long projects and learning at S.T.E.A.M. camp at the makerspace in Marietta.

A group of 25 high schoolers came together to learn science, technology, engineering, arts, and math through Rube Goldberg machines.

The kids also got a chance to do other activities, such as kayaking, disc golf, touring the Marietta College campus, and more.

Building Bridges to Careers S.T.E.A.M. camp director, Kristi Webber and Makerspace director, Jared Wittekind say that these camps are important for not only the kids to get invested in S.T.E.A.M. activities, but also to grow as people.

“These last few years, the kids have been isolated. And their ability to work and collaborate together was a component of their development that’s been taken away. And so, reinvesting in that and reminding them that they are valued as individuals for a collective whole has been even more of a necessity. And these opportunities facilitate the option for them to have that,” says Webber.

The kids who went to this camp also met for a luncheon at the end of the week with friends and families.

All children involved received awards for their efforts at this camp.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.