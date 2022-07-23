WATERFORD, Ohio. (WTAP) -

In this weeks edition of The Toss Around, Jacob Pantelidis spoke on his time with the Waterford Wildcats and what it is like entering his first year of starting at quarterback.

Jacob is a senior at Waterford and he has played football for the team since his freshman year.

Entering his senior year, Jacob has earned the starting quarterback spot for the 2022-2023 season.

“It’s really good. I’m excited for this year and what we’re going to do on offense and defense. But mainly offense because that’s probably my favorite,” Pantelidis said. “I wish I had a little more experience but I’m just excited to play. Finally got my chance.”

Jacob has loved playing for the Wildcats and is excited to lead the team this year and is ready to help the Wildcats to another playoff appearance.

“There’s expectations that need to be met. You need to be always lifting, working, getting in shape. We’ve been to the playoffs. I don’t know how many years in a row, five or six. So, there’s that we always need to make the playoffs, go pretty far,” said Pantelidis.

The Wildcats saw a bit of their starters from last year graduate this past season, but Jacob thinks that Waterford will be able to continue their great play on the gridiron.

“A lot of people are going to have to step up. We had a lot of injuries last year and a lot of people got playing time so that’s kind of better for this year even though it was not good at the time last year. So we’re going to be alright. I think we’re going to do pretty good,” said the quarterback.

