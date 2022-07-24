Antique Nomad, George Higby, comes to Marietta for glass convention

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The history and tradition of glass art in Ohio and West Virginia is why glass conventions like Rosie’s glass convention attract so many people.

“Fenton glass has the legacy right over the river in West Virginia and so many people here were involved with it. It was such an important place it was where it was all shipped to places across the country and the world. So, it’s the natural place to come back to for a convention that is about the art glass that they made,” The Antique Nomad, George Higby, said.

Higby’s passion for everything glass started in his home state as a young child.

“Well, I got started in it because the Northwest where I’m from originally the Seattle area is really big into art glass because in Chagollan, the Pilchuck school and all of that and so people there collect all kinds of art glass and are really into it. So, I was around glassblowing at an early age and was fascinated what people could do with it,” Higby said.

He just hopes that with glass art seeming to lose interest as generations pass that one day that interest will be regained.

“We’re always talking in the antique and vintage business about what we can do to get younger people more interested in these things and connect to the things that happened before they were here. We like to bring a really big variety so we’re going to have that are tradition and fussy like maybe your grandma had 30 years ago and for a lot of people that kicks off some nostalgia and that’s what gets them to start collecting but also we’re going to have some really modern stuff that looks like it was made yesterday but really it’s 50 years old.” Higby said.

Higby believes conventions like these could be the resurgence of glass art interest in the MOV.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.