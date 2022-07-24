Fire Destroys Vacant Home in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

A Parkersburg home caught fire Saturday...

The call came in around 5:50 PM Saturday evening for a house on the 2000 block of 16th street.

The fire department deemed the house a total loss as it suffered smoke and water damage.

Even though the house was vacant neighbors said there were people in the house right before the fire.

Neighbor Robert Starcher said, “At first my friend noticed smoke coming out the side of the house, and I had my trailer parked beside the house. We wanted to hurry up and get the trailer out and I was next to the house and it was pretty hot. It was well over 100 degrees and that was before the fire started real good.”

Another neighbor Rick Morton said, “I walked outside of my house to see if anyone was running out from the house and I noticed black smoke coming out of the window. In no time it was up in flames.”

A neighboring house had damage to the siding because the fire was so hot.

