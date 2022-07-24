Ohio Valley Speedway hosts “Christmas in July” race night

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Ohio Valley Speedway are now more than halfway through their racing season after wrapping up their “Christmas in July” race night.

The winners from the night of racing are as follows:

- Las Trancas Super Late Model: Chris Carpenter

- Polymer Services UMP Late Model: KC Burdette

- Pike Street Lanes Sportmod: Pat Garrett

- Bill’s Auto Salvage SCDRA 4 Cylinder: Randy Wise

- Edge Hotmods: Tom Sigler

- Mike’s Auto Body WRA Young Guns: Bryson Long

-Mike’s Auto Body WRA Veterans: Blake Tasker

There are only six race nights left at the Ohio Valley Speedway before the season wraps up.

