Advertisement

Ohio Valley Speedway hosts “Christmas in July” race night

WTAP News @ 6
By Evan Lasek
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Ohio Valley Speedway are now more than halfway through their racing season after wrapping up their “Christmas in July” race night.

The winners from the night of racing are as follows:

- Las Trancas Super Late Model: Chris Carpenter

- Polymer Services UMP Late Model: KC Burdette

-*** Polymer Services UMP Late Model: KC Burdette***

- Pike Street Lanes Sportmod: Pat Garrett

- Bill’s Auto Salvage SCDRA 4 Cylinder: Randy Wise

- Edge Hotmods: Tom Sigler

- Mike’s Auto Body WRA Young Guns: Bryson Long

-Mike’s Auto Body WRA Veterans: Blake Tasker

There are only six race nights left at the Ohio Valley Speedway before the season wraps up.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mineral Wells couple lives in a tiny home off the grid
This is Home: Mineral Wells couple lives off the grid in a tiny home
Fire Damage in Parkersburg
Fire Destroys Vacant Home in Parkersburg
Daniel Palmer was charged with attempted murder and malicious wounding, according to the...
Man charged in sister’s brutal beating dies
Cynthia “Cindy” Rae Lamp Obit
Obituary: Lamp, Cynthia “Cindy” Rae
A stray emu was found in a Parkersburg resident's backyard
Emu rescued in Williamstown

Latest News

Warren 7 on 7 camp
Warren hosts first Inaugural 7 on 7 football camp
TTA: JAKE PANTELIDIS
The Toss Around: Jacob Pantelidis
Campers from the 2022 Belpre Girl's Youth basketball camp
Belpre Lady Golden Eagles host youth basketball camp
Officials are needed for the upcoming high school sports seasons.
High School sports officials needed for upcoming season