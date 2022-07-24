Advertisement

Warren hosts first Inaugural 7 on 7 football camp

WTAP News @ 6
By Evan Lasek
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINCENT, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Warren football is under a new head coach for this upcoming season and in his first summer he put together a 7 on 7 football camp that the Warriors hosted.

There were six schools in attendance including Warren, Waterford, South Point, Oak Hill, River Valley and Beallsville.

The first ever camp included a big man challenge in which the defensive and offensive lineman from the group of participating schools competed in.

The traditional 7 on 7 matchups began with a pool play for ranking and then a lose and your out tournament style play that Warren ultimately ended up winning.

Ohio high school football teams do not have a lot of flex days where the teams are allowed to practice real football techniques, so this camp is to give those kids and coaches a chance to be out on the field again competing.

Warren’s head coach Jimmy Peyton hopes to continue this tradition and have more teams involved next year.

“You know this is a great event and we want to continue it. Next year we want to have some more teams, next year. We just want to give local teams the opportunity to compete. Come out, have some fun and get the boys some reps.”

The camp was sponsored by Marietta Memorial Health System as well as First Settlement Orthopedics.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mineral Wells couple lives in a tiny home off the grid
This is Home: Mineral Wells couple lives off the grid in a tiny home
Fire Damage in Parkersburg
Fire Destroys Vacant Home in Parkersburg
Daniel Palmer was charged with attempted murder and malicious wounding, according to the...
Man charged in sister’s brutal beating dies
Cynthia “Cindy” Rae Lamp Obit
Obituary: Lamp, Cynthia “Cindy” Rae
A stray emu was found in a Parkersburg resident's backyard
Emu rescued in Williamstown

Latest News

OVS racing results
Ohio Valley Speedway hosts “Christmas in July” race night
TTA: JAKE PANTELIDIS
The Toss Around: Jacob Pantelidis
Campers from the 2022 Belpre Girl's Youth basketball camp
Belpre Lady Golden Eagles host youth basketball camp
Officials are needed for the upcoming high school sports seasons.
High School sports officials needed for upcoming season