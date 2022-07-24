Warren hosts first Inaugural 7 on 7 football camp

VINCENT, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Warren football is under a new head coach for this upcoming season and in his first summer he put together a 7 on 7 football camp that the Warriors hosted.

There were six schools in attendance including Warren, Waterford, South Point, Oak Hill, River Valley and Beallsville.

The first ever camp included a big man challenge in which the defensive and offensive lineman from the group of participating schools competed in.

The traditional 7 on 7 matchups began with a pool play for ranking and then a lose and your out tournament style play that Warren ultimately ended up winning.

Ohio high school football teams do not have a lot of flex days where the teams are allowed to practice real football techniques, so this camp is to give those kids and coaches a chance to be out on the field again competing.

Warren’s head coach Jimmy Peyton hopes to continue this tradition and have more teams involved next year.

“You know this is a great event and we want to continue it. Next year we want to have some more teams, next year. We just want to give local teams the opportunity to compete. Come out, have some fun and get the boys some reps.”

The camp was sponsored by Marietta Memorial Health System as well as First Settlement Orthopedics.

