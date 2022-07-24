Wild and Wonderful Good Sams holds fundraiser for Humane Society

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wild and Wonderful Good Sams camping chapter held a fundraiser for the Ritchie County Humane Society.

A joint bake sale was also held at the fundraiser to help collect money for the Humane Society.

Good Sams President, Debra Marks, says she figured donations would be low in the summer so she knew this fundraiser was the right thing to do.

“... so that the cats, dogs and everything have supplies, toys and food items that they need and for the workers there to help them care for the animals. Donations there are probably low throughout so we thought we would do something to help them,” Marks said.

If you missed the fundraiser on Saturday you can still donate to a humane society of your choice or visit the Good Sams facebook page.

