Williamstown High School begins construction for bleachers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Williamstown high school has started the construction of the home sideline bleachers in their football stadium.

This comes after the bleachers were evaluated and deemed unsafe. The school then started the removal of the bleachers in the Spring of this year.

Athletic Director, Jill Bryant, says the new bleachers that are being put in will benefit all fans who attend the games.

“They will be handicap accessible which is good. Our other bleachers I don’t think were ADA compliant so they will be handicap accessible and the seating capacity will also be increased to 2,000 seats and they will be safe,” Bryant said.

Bryant was not able to give a timeline for the completion of the bleachers.

