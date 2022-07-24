Advertisement

Williamstown High School begins construction for bleachers

WTAP News @ 6
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Williamstown high school has started the construction of the home sideline bleachers in their football stadium.

This comes after the bleachers were evaluated and deemed unsafe. The school then started the removal of the bleachers in the Spring of this year.

Athletic Director, Jill Bryant, says the new bleachers that are being put in will benefit all fans who attend the games.

“They will be handicap accessible which is good. Our other bleachers I don’t think were ADA compliant so they will be handicap accessible and the seating capacity will also be increased to 2,000 seats and they will be safe,” Bryant said.

Bryant was not able to give a timeline for the completion of the bleachers.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mineral Wells couple lives in a tiny home off the grid
This is Home: Mineral Wells couple lives off the grid in a tiny home
Fire Damage in Parkersburg
Fire Destroys Vacant Home in Parkersburg
Daniel Palmer was charged with attempted murder and malicious wounding, according to the...
Man charged in sister’s brutal beating dies
Cynthia “Cindy” Rae Lamp Obit
Obituary: Lamp, Cynthia “Cindy” Rae
A stray emu was found in a Parkersburg resident's backyard
Emu rescued in Williamstown

Latest News

Wild and Wonderful Good Sams fundraiser
Wild and Wonderful Good Sams holds fundraiser for Humane Society
Fire Damage in Parkersburg
Fire Destroys Vacant Home in Parkersburg
Christmas in July, Toys for Tots
Christmas in July continues at the Toys for Tots Craft Show
STEAM Camp wraps up at the Makerspace in Marietta
WTAP News @ 6 - STEAM Camp Wrap Up