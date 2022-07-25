Advertisement

Boil advisory issued for the Town of Cairo

The Town of Cairo is under a boil advisory.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CAIRO, W.Va. (WTAP) - If you are a resident of the Town of Cairo, officials are advising that you boil water you use for anything other than bathing.

If your water has low pressure lasting longer than 15 minutes and/or cloudy or dirty water that won’t clear up, you should boil water you use to drink, cook, or brush your teeth for at least a minute.

This is all according to a press release.

For more information call the Town of Cairo at 304-628-3843.

