Advertisement

Callaway Junior Golf Championship comes to Parkersburg

WTAP News @ 6
By Evan Lasek
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg Country Club hosted the 39th annual Callaway Junior Golf Tournament for their championship round.

This golf tour saw the best of the best from ages 10 through 18 ranging through four different states compete for a championship.

Competition was high as these young golfers faced off on the course.

The championship round was an 18-hole shotgun tip-off where all the golfers started at the same time on different holes.

These golfers were split into six different divisions to pick winners in each age group.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire Damage in Parkersburg
Fire Destroys Vacant Home in Parkersburg
Mineral Wells couple lives in a tiny home off the grid
This is Home: Mineral Wells couple lives off the grid in a tiny home
Daniel Palmer was charged with attempted murder and malicious wounding, according to the...
Man charged in sister’s brutal beating dies
Cynthia “Cindy” Rae Lamp Obit
Obituary: Lamp, Cynthia “Cindy” Rae
W.Va. announces hotline for sober living concerns
W.Va. announces hotline for sober living concerns

Latest News

Post 15 Area 1 Champs
Parkersburg Post 15 Legion Baseball team punches ticket to state tournament
OVS racing results
Ohio Valley Speedway hosts “Christmas in July” race night
Warren 7 on 7 camp
Warren hosts first Inaugural 7 on 7 football camp
TTA: JAKE PANTELIDIS
The Toss Around: Jacob Pantelidis