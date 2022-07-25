Callaway Junior Golf Championship comes to Parkersburg

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg Country Club hosted the 39th annual Callaway Junior Golf Tournament for their championship round.

This golf tour saw the best of the best from ages 10 through 18 ranging through four different states compete for a championship.

Competition was high as these young golfers faced off on the course.

The championship round was an 18-hole shotgun tip-off where all the golfers started at the same time on different holes.

These golfers were split into six different divisions to pick winners in each age group.

