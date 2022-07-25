Advertisement

Discovery World on Market breaks ground to begin new structure

WTAP News @ 6
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today Discovery World on market broke ground for their two-story structure. The structure will be factory-themed and include multiple climbing structures as well as a spiral slide.

The structure will create mental and physical challenges to help develop gross motor skills.

Board chairman, Tres Ross, says structures like these can help children who participate.

“We’re taking this initiative to actually put a children’s museum into Downtown Parkersburg which will incorporate S.T.E.A.M activities. Science, technology, engineering, arts and math,” said Ross.

Ross also believes this could have a positive impact on local tourism.

“We have Blennerhassett island, CVB and many other components. This is a great way for the youth to get integrated with the downtown,” Ross said.

There is no specific timeline for the completion of the new building but Ross says it will be complete by the end of the year.

