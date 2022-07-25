Advertisement

National Hire a Veteran Day helps to remind employers to hire those who’ve served

Ohio Organization helps veterans throughout the year
Ohio organization helps veterans and their families with employment opportunities
Ohio organization helps veterans and their families with employment opportunities
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

June 25th is National Hire a Veteran day.

The nationally recognized day is a way to remind and encourage businesses to hire veterans.

One Ohio organization helps veterans find employment, not just one day, but throughout the year.

Ohio Means Jobs offers free services for veterans and their families.

Michelle Brown is a public assistance administrator for Washington County Job and Family Services. She said that Ohio Means Jobs provides many free on-site services.

“Veterans at Ohio Mean Jobs will receive priority of service which means they can come in, and as long as they tell us they’re a veteran we will provide free services for resumes, job seeking, apprenticeships. We help take the skills that they have from their military and be able to apply them in a resume to real life.”

Brown said they also give referrals for outside services that help veterans and their families with homelessness, education, training, and medical transportation.

According to Brown, employers can get benefits like tax credits from hiring veterans.

She said that employers can find more information on those programs and benefits on their website.

Brown encourages any veteran interested in getting help to stop by their office or visit their website Ohiomeansjobs.com.

