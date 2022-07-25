Advertisement

Obituary: Boone, Roberta Ann (Bobbie)

Roberta Ann (Bobbie) Boone Obit
Roberta Ann (Bobbie) Boone Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Roberta Ann (Bobbie) Boone, 80, of Parkersburg, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2022

She was born in Parkersburg, WV, on October 21, 1941, the daughter of the late Robert Daniel Boone and Martha A. Boone.

She is survived by her daughter Janie Collins, 2 Grandsons, Robby Collins, Benjy & (Becky) Collins,

3 Great Grandchildren: Owen Collins, Ella Collins, Caden Collins, 1 Brother, Alan Boone, 2 Nephews, Chris Boone, Brian Boone

She lived her life as a Christian and loved talking to people about her faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Grandmother, Zora Steele.

A Special Thank you to Marietta Home Health and Hospice

At her request, a private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society

