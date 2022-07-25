Obituary: Jankowski-Cooper, Darlene J. “DJ”
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Darlene J. “DJ” Jankowski-Cooper, 75, of Parkersburg died July 21, 2022 at Stonerise of Parkersburg. She was born on May 17, 1947 in Milwalkuee, WI.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Father John Rice officiating.
Visitation will be held Tuesday 2-4 & 6-8 pm at the funeral home.
Arrangements entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home.
