Obituary: Jankowski-Cooper, Darlene J. “DJ”

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Darlene J. “DJ”  Jankowski-Cooper, 75, of Parkersburg died July 21, 2022 at Stonerise of Parkersburg.  She was born on May 17, 1947 in  Milwalkuee, WI.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Father John Rice officiating.

Visitation will be held Tuesday 2-4 & 6-8 pm at the funeral home.

Arrangements entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

