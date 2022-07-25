Obituary: Sams, Shirley Clayton

Shirley Clayton Sams, born October 5, 1936, in Ravenswood, West Virginia, passed peacefully at his home on July 23, 2022, at the age of 85 years old.

He retired from the Painters Union at the age of 55 years old. Besides loving his family, Shirley loved being in the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding ATV’s and going for rides in the mountains for sightseeing. Shirley had a love for classic cars. He enjoyed going to live music shows and watching boxing, westerns, and rodeos on TV.

Shirley was preceded in death by his wife, Janet M. Sams; his daughter, Deborah L. Kennedy; his parents, Shirley W. Sams and Millie J. Vance; and his brother, Bob Sams.

He leaves behind his grandsons and their families, Brian Jones (Jessica Jones) and great-granddaughter, Sydney Jones of Goochland, VA, and Aaron Jones (Ruth Myers) and great-granddaughters, Kaeli Vannoy and Taylor Jones of Vienna, WV; his sister, Ida Mae Carney; and his companion, Evelyn Wiblin and family.

Going by Shirley’s wishes, there will be no funeral services. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory of Vienna is honored to serve the Sams family.

