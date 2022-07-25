Advertisement

Obituary: Sams, Shirley Clayton

Shirley Clayton Sams Obit
Shirley Clayton Sams Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Shirley Clayton Sams, born October 5, 1936, in Ravenswood, West Virginia, passed peacefully at his home on July 23, 2022, at the age of 85 years old.

He retired from the Painters Union at the age of 55 years old. Besides loving his family, Shirley loved being in the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding ATV’s and going for rides in the mountains for sightseeing. Shirley had a love for classic cars. He enjoyed going to live music shows and watching boxing, westerns, and rodeos on TV.

Shirley was preceded in death by his wife, Janet M. Sams; his daughter, Deborah L. Kennedy; his parents, Shirley W. Sams and Millie J. Vance; and his brother, Bob Sams.

He leaves behind his grandsons and their families, Brian Jones (Jessica Jones) and great-granddaughter, Sydney Jones of Goochland, VA, and Aaron Jones (Ruth Myers) and great-granddaughters, Kaeli Vannoy and Taylor Jones of Vienna, WV; his sister, Ida Mae Carney; and his companion, Evelyn Wiblin and family.

Going by Shirley’s wishes, there will be no funeral services. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory of Vienna is honored to serve the Sams family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire Damage in Parkersburg
Fire Destroys Vacant Home in Parkersburg
Mineral Wells couple lives in a tiny home off the grid
This is Home: Mineral Wells couple lives off the grid in a tiny home
Daniel Palmer was charged with attempted murder and malicious wounding, according to the...
Man charged in sister’s brutal beating dies
Cynthia “Cindy” Rae Lamp Obit
Obituary: Lamp, Cynthia “Cindy” Rae
W.Va. announces hotline for sober living concerns
W.Va. announces hotline for sober living concerns

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Mays, Garland
Roberta Ann (Bobbie) Boone Obit
Obituary: Boone, Roberta Ann (Bobbie)
Ralph Witten, Jr. Obit
Obituary: Witten, Jr., Ralph
Susan Elaine Taylor Obit
Obituary: Taylor, Susan Elaine