Obituary: Taylor, Susan Elaine

Susan Elaine Taylor, 59, of Vienna, WV, lost her hard-fought battle with kidney cancer and passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 23, 2022, surrounded by her family and under the loving care of Housecalls Hospice.

She was the daughter of the late Elmo A. and Ruth A. Powell Taylor. She had worked in Retail and for the Bureau of Public Debt in administration.

Survivors include her brother, Bruce (Kelly) Taylor of Terra Ceia, Fl, sister, Marcie (Gary) Brode of Parkersburg, WV, nieces, and nephews, Ann Marie Danner, Ruth Ellen (Tom) Hoy, Andy (Jen) Brode, Heather Brode, Erin Brode and several great nieces and nephews. Also, surviving are special friends, Billie Shutts and Kurt Klettner.

The family would like to extend their deepest and most heartfelt thanks to the nurses and staff of Housecall Hospice and especially to Nurse Brittany Morris and Aide Sheila Hamilton, who not only cared for Susan but became friends with her and her family.

The family would also like to extend their deepest gratitude to Dr. Kelli Cawley and Marcia McCullough for their ongoing care and concern for Susan throughout her illness.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her special dog, Truder.

Abiding by her wishes, there will be no funeral service.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

