Advertisement

Obituary: Taylor, Susan Elaine

Susan Elaine Taylor Obit
Susan Elaine Taylor Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Susan Elaine Taylor, 59, of Vienna, WV, lost her hard-fought battle with kidney cancer and passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 23, 2022, surrounded by her family and under the loving care of Housecalls Hospice.

She was the daughter of the late Elmo A. and Ruth A. Powell Taylor. She had worked in Retail and for the Bureau of Public Debt in administration.

Survivors include her brother, Bruce (Kelly) Taylor of Terra Ceia, Fl, sister, Marcie (Gary) Brode of Parkersburg, WV, nieces, and nephews, Ann Marie Danner, Ruth Ellen (Tom) Hoy, Andy (Jen) Brode, Heather Brode, Erin Brode and several great nieces and nephews. Also, surviving are special friends, Billie Shutts and Kurt Klettner.

The family would like to extend their deepest and most heartfelt thanks to the nurses and staff of Housecall Hospice and especially to Nurse Brittany Morris and Aide Sheila Hamilton, who not only cared for Susan but became friends with her and her family.

The family would also like to extend their deepest gratitude to Dr. Kelli Cawley and Marcia McCullough for their ongoing care and concern for Susan throughout her illness.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her special dog, Truder.

Abiding by her wishes, there will be no funeral service.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire Damage in Parkersburg
Fire Destroys Vacant Home in Parkersburg
Mineral Wells couple lives in a tiny home off the grid
This is Home: Mineral Wells couple lives off the grid in a tiny home
Daniel Palmer was charged with attempted murder and malicious wounding, according to the...
Man charged in sister’s brutal beating dies
Cynthia “Cindy” Rae Lamp Obit
Obituary: Lamp, Cynthia “Cindy” Rae
W.Va. announces hotline for sober living concerns
W.Va. announces hotline for sober living concerns

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Mays, Garland
Roberta Ann (Bobbie) Boone Obit
Obituary: Boone, Roberta Ann (Bobbie)
Shirley Clayton Sams Obit
Obituary: Sams, Shirley Clayton
Ralph Witten, Jr. Obit
Obituary: Witten, Jr., Ralph