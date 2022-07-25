Obituary: Wagoner, Hatzell Lee

Hatzell Lee Wagoner, 87, of Big Bend, West Virginia, passed away on July 21, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center, after a long illness. Hatzell was born on July 5, 1935, on Yellow Creek, Big Bend, West Virginia, the son of the late Charley Goff and Phoebe Jane Cunningham Wagoner. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Bonnie Jean Leach Wagoner.

In addition to his wife, he is also survived by his children; Kandas (Randal) Smith of Millstone, Christopher Wagoner of Big Bend, Jason (April) Wagoner of Williamstown; his grandchildren, Nicholas (Hannah) Smith, Makayla Smith, Kaitlyn and Logan Wagoner; his sisters, Margie Sims and Nellie (Freddie) Sims, sister-in-law, Betty Wagoner, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Hatzell was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Marissa Wagoner; brothers, Delmas (Emma), Ora (Iona), Clyde, Irvin, Olan, Carl, Paul (Grace), Ernest, and sister, Leona (Herbert) Taylor.

He attended Spruce Hollow Grade School and then began his work career as a substitute mail carrier in 1954. He later went to work in Cleveland, Ohio, for the Steel Improvement and Forge Company and also worked for the West Virginia Department of Highways. He started his career for Rubber Fabricators, Inc. in 1959 and later went to work for Sav-a-tool in 1963, where he worked his way up to plant manager and Vice President of Operations. He was well known for his ability to take any idea or design and fabricate a workable part. Hatzell retired at the young age of 84 years old.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, 2022, and Monday from 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Pastor Barry Miller will be officiating. Interment will be in the Wagoner Cemetery on Yellow Creek Road, Big Bend.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

