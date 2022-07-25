Obituary: Wine, Robert Eugene

Robert Eugene Wine, 80, of Belpre, died July 20, 2022, at The Ohio State University Hospital in Columbus, OH. He was born on August 24, 1941, in Morristown, WV, and was the son of the late Arlie Albert and Gail E. Burton Wine.

Bob was a 1959 graduate of Parkersburg High School and retired from O’Ames after over 40 years of service. After retirement, he drove cars to the auto auction for local dealers with a group of men known as the “Gray Panthers.” He enjoyed fishing, hunting, painting, making jewelry, and “rock tumbling.”

Bob is survived by three children, Lori Wine (Bruce Miracle) of Vienna, Mary Pepper (Dale) of Vienna, and Dave Wine (Susan Lynch) of North Hills; six grandchildren, Jared, Rob, Jessica, Rebecca, Nick, and Colin; and several great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Tucker Wine, and one brother, Paul Wine.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Pastor Doug Guinn officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be held Wednesday 5-8 pm at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.