Obituary: Witten, Jr., Ralph

Ralph Witten, Jr. departed this life for a better one in Heaven on Sunday, July 24, 2022. A son of the late Ralph and Frances (Bradfield) Witten, he was born in Marietta, Ohio, on January 27, 1958.

As a boy, Ralph grew up on Witten’s Farm at Lowell, Ohio. In the summer months, he would help his father milk cows plus pick vegetables for the market. Then he would work in the market. During the fall months, he painted faces on the pumpkins - placing them around the market. Ralph was a natural artist and poet. Music was another passion, often times wearing headphones listening to The Beatles.

He loved traveling, book stores, eating out, and dressing up. Ralph had shown his artwork at the Zanesville Library and the Y-City Art Festival in Zanesville, Ohio.

Forty years ago, John Layner took his time to talk to Ralph about God - Ralph accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Savior that day.

Five sisters are left to cherish Ralph’s memory: Carol Witten, Richmond, CA; Barbara (Don) Jahn, Vincent, OH; Sue (Rick) Whitacre, Zanesville, OH; Polly (Larry) Campbell, Cutler, OH and Deborah Witten (Martin DeMatteis), Oracle, AZ; one sister-in-law Bonnie Witten, Lowell, OH; three nieces, Amy Holstein, Julie Witten, and Carrie Makris; seven nephews, Jacob, Garrick, and Dan Schaad, Dustin and Ben Whitacre, Tom, and Scott Witten.

Ralph is preceded in death by his parents, brother Jerry Witten and nephew Jacob Schaad.

Private funeral services will be held at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with burial at East Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ralph may be made to Gideons International, P. O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800.

