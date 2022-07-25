Parkersburg Post 15 Legion Baseball team punches ticket to state tournament

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg Post 15 legion baseball club defeated Wheeling Post 1 on their homefield in Wheeling, W.Va. to win back to back area championships.

The win was a hard fought defensive battle that saw Post 15 come away with a 2-0 win.

Parkersburg scored both of their runs in the first inning and shut down the Wheeling offense to come out victorious.

Their area championship has now granted them a spot in the legion baseball state tournament played in Morgantown.

Head coach Mike Goodwin wants to make this trip as memorable as possible for his players.

“I’m looking forward to the kids having the best experience of their life. Being able to travel, stay in a hotel the whole experience of the state tournament from the banquet and being together in their rooms to the actual playing of the games,” said Goodwin. “I want them to remember the games the most, which they will but its exciting to be able to take our team on a trip like this”

Parkersburg opens up their tournament play on July 26 at 1:00 p.m. against Berkeley.

