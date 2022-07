WASHINGTON, DC (WTAP) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sen. Manchin made the announcement on Twitter Monday morning.

He says he is fully vaccinated, boosted, and experiencing mild symptoms.

This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. I am fully vaccinated and boosted and am experiencing mild symptoms. I will isolate and follow CDC guidelines as I continue to work remotely to serve West Virginians. — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) July 25, 2022

He adds that will follow CDC guidelines and isolate and works remotely.

